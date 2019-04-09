Q: We are buying a new home and the builder is letting us pick out the bathroom fixtures within a budget. Since a whirlpool tub is not possible, what extra soaking comforts can we add to a standard bathtub?

A: When choosing a standard-size bathtub, I suggest looking for a tub that has a slotted overflow drain.

Most tubs have a circular overflow cutout to fit the round overflow drain assembly. A slotted bathtub has a special long-and-narrow overflow cutout that looks like a coin slot. With this thinner cutout opening, the water level in the tub can be a little higher for some extra soaking comfort.

Two notes: A slotted overflow drain assembly is needed to fit this type of tub. Also, the bathtub and drain assembly may be a special-order fixture, so check for availability.

With all this info, you might say we explored your bathtub question in depth.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”