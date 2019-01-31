Listed at $8.795 million, the three-story, 4,300-square-foot home is located on Las Flores Beach.

It’s a new year and a new price for the Malibu home of Jillian Michaels.

The fitness trainer, television personality and author has relisted her house on Las Flores Beach at $8.795 million, a $20,000 uptick in price from when it was last on the market two years ago.

The three-story house, built in 1990, puts forth a minimalist-modern face with a poured concrete and tiled exterior underscored by walls of glass. The subdued look continues inside, where a floating steel-and-glass staircase is sandwiched between thick pillars of concrete.

On the main level, open-plan living spaces feature high, wood-paneled ceilings and retractable walls of glass that open to expansive decking. The kitchen, which adjoins an ocean-view dining area, pairs designer cabinetry with a Caeserstone-topped island/bar.

The more than 4,300 square feet of interior also holds three bedrooms, four updated bathrooms and an office. Two ocean-facing balconies create additional space on the third floor.

Michaels, 44, has been a familiar face in fitness paid programming for more than a decade, appearing in infomercials promoting her weight loss and exercise programs. She has also appeared on the reality shows “The Biggest Loser” and “Losing It With Jillian,” as well as the talk show “The Doctors” as a co-host.

As an author, she has written or co-written more than a dozen books, the most recent of which, “The 6 Keys,” was released last year.

Michaels bought the property nearly a decade ago for $6.625 million, records show.