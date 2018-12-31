The roughly 6,800-square-foot residence makes up the entirety of the 27th floor of the Ritz-Carlton New York residences.

Fashion mogul and film producer Sidney Kimmel is looking to make a move on the opposite coast.

More than a year after listing the former Johnny Carson estate in Malibu, California, Kimmel and his wife, Caroline, have put their New York City apartment up for sale at $39.5 million.

The roughly 6,800-square-foot residence makes up the entirety of the 27th floor of the Thierry Despont-designed Ritz-Carlton New York residences.

Beyond a bronze entry, the unit opens to a gallery that connects each wing. A central bar area connects the living room, which has an antique fireplace, to the wood-paneled office. The corner dining room sits adjacent to the kitchen and has picture windows that capture views of Central Park and the Upper West Side.

On another wing, the master suite — measuring some 2,000 square feet — comprises two onyx and marble-clad bathrooms, two dressing rooms, a private office and a sitting room. There are two bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.

There’s also a gym that leads to another terrace.

Sidney Kimmel, 90, is the founder of Jones Apparel Group. As a film producer, his credits include “Moneyball” (2011), “The Place Beyond the Pines” (2012) and “Hell or High Water” (2016).

He was an executive producer for the 2018 blockbuster “Crazy Rich Asians,” a film based on the Kevin Kwan novel of the same name.

The producer and his wife bought the property in 2001 for $22.343 million, real estate records show. Earlier this month, the couple took their Malibu property off the market. It had been listed at $65.2 million.