Q: I’m remodeling our small downstairs bathroom into a fancy powder room. It’s a very tight space, but I want to use a higher-end toilet and sink. Any creative plumbing fixture ideas?

A: Just because you’re remodeling a small space doesn’t mean you have to settle for basic fixtures. There are many higher-end space-saving fixtures to choose from.

For the toilet, I recommend looking into the round-front style. You can usually find all the design details found in the elongated toilet bowls. Also, there’s a one-piece toilet style called compact elongated that features a longer bowl in a round-front toilet footprint.

For a space-saving sink, I recommend a semi-pedestal. This wall-hung sink features a short section of the pedestal covering the sink trap only. These creative fixtures can open up new ideas for closed-in spaces.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”