I admit I am an early decorator — I like to enjoy my holidays and seasons for as long as possible — and fall is my absolute favorite. I just love sweater weather, hot tea and all the leaves turning into earthy, warm hues.

However, I understand some people may want to wait until the weather drops below freezing to fully indulge, which is why I wanted to share three quick tips for falling into fall — without having to fully commit to the season.

Switch out floral accents

The first thing I do when preparing for a seasonal change is change up the florals and greenery around my space. I have bud vases and containers galore, the perfect vessels to switch up every season for a new look. Small changes can make a big difference. Change out vibrant sunflowers for fall sunflowers with a dusty hue and antiqued feel. Switch bright-green boxwoods for cranberry boxwood sprays to bring in the warmer tones we love during the fall months. I also love incorporating traditional elements like acorn branches and wheat to my displays to bring in hints of fall without going straight to fall leaves.

Refresh vignettes and mantels

Since we are easing into a new season, there is no need for a complete overhaul all at once (unless that’s your style). Start by playing with smaller vignettes and mantles. I mix springy green and classic blue-and-white ginger jars with pops of orange, yellow and a pumpkin or two to start the transition on one of our mantels. It creates a soft look and provides a nice mix of seasonal elements. Warm metals are versatile materials to mix into your displays for a transitional look. I also like to pop a few whimsical items such as owl figurines and glass pumpkins into my groupings. This takes a plain bookshelf or tray display into fall without bombarding your space with seasonally specific decor.

Revamp your textiles

One of my favorite things to change up during a transitional time is my textiles, especially this time of year when I can highlight all my beautiful plaid fabrics. I use plaid year-round because I am obsessed, but I would consider fall and winter to be the official plaid seasons. From pillows and throws to tabletop accessories, baskets and bedroom decor, festive textiles always have a place. You might be surprised what a few changes to your fabric accents can do — it can feel like a whole new space.

Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design firm Nell Hill’s.