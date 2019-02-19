Cube tubs are ideal for a nice, long soak.

Q: We’re planning our first home with a private master bathroom. We will mostly use the shower stall, but also want a separate bath. Can you suggest a tub that is perfect for the few times we’ll be able to relax in the bathroom?

A: If you want a bathtub that’s attractive and easy to soak in for extended periods, check out a cube tub.

Cube tubs are often called soaking tubs, and they get their name because they’re usually shaped like a cube. These perfectly square baths are wide and deep with built-in seats. The user sits upright in the tub for a deep soak (like a hot tub) and can watch TV or have a beverage while soaking. You can even add massage jets, tub heaters, lights and air bubbles.

Warning: You may only be able to use it on weekends, because once you hop in you won’t want to get out.

