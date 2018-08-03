T.J. Houshmandzadeh is a former Pro Bowl wide receiver who played the 2009 season in Seattle.

The Newport Coast, California, home of T.J. Houshmandzadeh, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver who played the 2009 season with the Seattle Seahawks, has sold for $4.085 million. It had been listed for $4.25 million.

Tucked away in a guard-gated community, the Mediterranean-style house takes advantage of Southern California’s fair-weather climate with French and pocketing doors that open to outdoor living and dining rooms.

An infinity-edge swimming pool, a spa, a cabana with barbecue island and a sports court are among entertainment-oriented features on grounds of a third of an acre.

The two-story home, built in 2006, has a two-story entry with modern marble-and-glass staircase. A formal dining room with a fireplace sits off the entry and connects to the living room and kitchen. Also on the main floor is a billiards/game room.

Upstairs, there is a master wing consisting of a sitting room, a walk-in closet and a balcony with a partial ocean view. A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms lie within about 4,800 square feet of living space.

Houshmandzadeh, 40, bought the house in 2007 for $3.458 million, records show.

The 10-year NFL veteran attended Cerritos College before joining the Oregon State football program in 1999. A seventh-round draft pick of Cincinnati in 2001, he later played for the Seahawks, Ravens and Raiders.