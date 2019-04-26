Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are changing up their living situations with wedding bells on the horizon.

Bloom put his Beverly Hills bachelor pad on the market for a dollar shy of $9 million, while Perry has sold her longtime Hollywood Hills compound to restaurateur Michael Chow for a little over $12.7 million.

For Bloom, the listing comes after the “Lord of the Rings” actor finished a remodel of the home. The renovation involved the addition of a zero-edge swimming pool and the Ipe wood decking that now surrounds it. The kitchen was also reconfigured so that it opens to the dining room.

Built in the 1960s, the single-story home features brilliant white walls and custom LED accent lighting. A living room with sunken conversation pit is at the heart of the 4,011-square-foot house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Pocketing glass doors in nearly every room connect the living spaces with the outdoors.

Bloom, 42, is known for his roles in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings” film franchises. He is set to appear in the upcoming war drama “The Outpost.”

Perry, 32, released her fifth studio album, “Witness,” this year. Her previous albums include “Teenage Dream” (2010), which had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 list.