Television host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi appear to be changing course in Beverly Hills, listing an estate they purchased about six months ago for sale at $17.995 million.

The Hollywood couple bought the home in September for $15 million, records show.

The Hollywood Regency-style residence, formerly the longtime home of actress and philanthropist Marjorie Lord, was designed and built in 1962 by noted architect John Elgin Woolf. Prior to last year’s sale, the home was restored by Los Angeles-based design firm Marmol Radziner.

Steeped in Old Hollywood glamour, the single-story house features a circular foyer that opens to a sunlit common area and scaled formal rooms. The 5,100 square feet of living space include open living and dining rooms, a den/office, a breakfast nook, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Private courtyards sit off each of the bedrooms.

Outside, sparsely landscaped grounds hold a covered patio lined with columns, a built-in barbecue and a small swimming pool. Views extend from city to ocean.

DeGeneres, 61, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. Last year she co-created and produced the show “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey.

De Rossi, 46, has television credits that include the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcom “Arrested Development.”