Q: I’m thinking about switching my present toilet seat to a nonelectric bidet seat. I don’t want to spend extra money on having a bidet seat connected to electricity for warm-water rinsing. Can you please give me some information on these nonelectrical cleansing seats?

A: Manual cleansing seats require no electricity and can be easily installed on elongated or round-front toilets. They connect to the toilet’s cold-water supply line, so the rinsing water temperature depends on your plumbing system. If you have chilly cold-water lines, take that into consideration.

A side-mounted on/off control lever adjusts the angle and the water pressure of the spray wand, giving the user a customized wash. The spray wand also has a self-rinsing feature.

I also recommend a manual cleansing seat with extras like a slow-close lid and nonslip seat bumpers to keep you on the right track.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”