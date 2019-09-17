By
Bright, fun and festive shades such as yellow, red, orange and green — known as “candy colors” — can help to add interest and put a fresh face on nearly any room of the home.

Looking to sweeten your space? Here are some top tips to help get you started.

DO’S

• Create a color palette that includes bright, bold color as opposed to muted tones.

• Consider traditional “citrus” colors such as orange, lemon and lime.

• Introduce candy colors through accessories and accents such as artwork and toss pillows.

• Consider adding in a “surprise” element, such as a colorful side chair or ottoman.

• Pair bright, bold colors with neutral colors such as white and black, as neutral colors will help make bright colors stand out.

DONT’S

• Be afraid to mix various bold colors in a single space.

• Overlook opportunities beyond youth rooms to bring in bright, vibrant colors.

• Go overboard. A palette with three to four colors will work well.

• Pass up opportunities to infuse “portable” design elements such accessories.

• Forget to bring in bright, bold color is spaces that are often ignored, such as kitchens, hallways and bathrooms.

 

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.

