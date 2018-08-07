Built in 1929, the gated home sits on more than a third of an acre with a 10-car motor court and a grove of fruit trees.

Actor Dennis Quaid has tossed his Pacific Palisades, California, home on the market at $6.495 million. He bought the place five years ago for $5.1 million, records show.

Obscured from the street by hedges and a thicket of bamboo, the gated Spanish-style home sits on more than a third of an acre with a 10-car motor court, a swimming pool and spa and a grove of fruit trees.

The home, which dates from 1929, features a tiled rotunda entry that opens to a vaulted-ceiling living room with a massive stone fireplace. The 6,114 square feet of living space also holds a media room, an office, a breakfast room and a chef’s kitchen with two refrigerators.

There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including guest and staff quarters on the main floor. A sitting room, two closets and two bathrooms compose the master suite.

A raised terrace and patio areas create additional living space outdoors. Large palms dot the landscaped grounds.

Quaid, 64, starred this year and last in the series “Fortitude.” His film work includes “Pandorum” (2009), “Vantage Point” (2008) and “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004). Last year, the actor appeared in the adventure-comedy flick “A Dog’s Purpose.”