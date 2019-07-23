Actor David Arquette appears set on shaking up his California real estate portfolio, listing both his Encino home and a Lake Arrowhead retreat for sale.

The Encino property, purchased two years ago from actress Kate Walsh, is priced at $4.975 million and includes more than an acre of grounds, a tennis court and a guesthouse.

Built in 1950 and extensively updated during Walsh’s stay, the single-story traditional features a beamed-ceiling living room, a lavish chef’s kitchen and a screening room dressed in dark blue wallpaper. Bi-folding doors in the dining room open to a patio in the backyard.

A custom dressing room and marble-clad bathroom are part of the master suite, which holds one of two fireplaces. Including the guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Outside, streams of market lights cross over a swimming pool and spa. Elsewhere on the property is a wrestling ring — a nod to one of Arquette’s professions.

Listed at $1.595 million, the Lake Arrowhead home backs up to a golf course with treetop, mountain and lake views.

A voluminous living room with a river rock fireplace and a log-beam ceiling make up the heart of the 5,068-square-foot house. Other features include a wet bar with a leather top, a custom chef’s kitchen, an office, a game room and a wine cellar. Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms fill out the floor plan.

The 47-year-old Arquette is known for his film roles in the “Scream” franchise, “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002) and “Never Been Kissed” (1999). He served as an executive producer of the TV series “Cougar Town” during the show’s run from 2009 to 2015.

In the early 2000s, the actor dabbled in professional wrestling and briefly held the WCW Heavyweight title. After an 18-year hiatus, he returned to the ring last year for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood in Port Hueneme.