Q: I have been saving for this year to remodel my bathroom featuring a large custom shower stall. Now that the new year is here, to begin my planning for the shower, what tips and new product info can you give me?

A: When planning such a shower stall, the good news is “custom” means how you want it. So you can make the job as simple or as complicated as you like.

First, I suggest checking local water-use codes and/or meeting with your local inspectors. Then you’ll know what your area will allow for custom shower plumbing and fixtures. Early information makes planning for any remodeling job easier.

For new products, a lot of rain head showers have been redesigned with new efficiency features. One type stores water in a reservoir, and with the push of a button delivers a burst of warm summer rain.

But again, check local codes before installing any shower fixture to avoid a storm of trouble.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”