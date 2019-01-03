Here’s a guide to getting the most out of your home’s fireplace.

Fireplaces not only help keep us warm, they can also serve as a decorative focal point and highlight in a home. Whether you are looking to showcase an ornate mantel or create a cozy seating area, being thoughtful and purposeful with décor and style choice can help maximize the experience for you and your guests.

DO:

Place furniture in a cohesive way that highlights the fireplace. Hang mirrors above or next to a fireplace. Mirrors will automatically draw the eye to the fireplace while also reflecting light. Consider replacing or adding a decorative mantel. A number of design manufacturers specialize in decorative mantels; customization is also an option. Add natural elements to complement an existing or new fireplace such as stone or brick. Think about placing a large piece of art above a fireplace. Selecting large pieces can help add interest and anchor the space.

DON’T: