Here’s a guide to getting the most out of your home’s fireplace.
Fireplaces not only help keep us warm, they can also serve as a decorative focal point and highlight in a home. Whether you are looking to showcase an ornate mantel or create a cozy seating area, being thoughtful and purposeful with décor and style choice can help maximize the experience for you and your guests.
DO:
- Place furniture in a cohesive way that highlights the fireplace.
- Hang mirrors above or next to a fireplace. Mirrors will automatically draw the eye to the fireplace while also reflecting light.
- Consider replacing or adding a decorative mantel. A number of design manufacturers specialize in decorative mantels; customization is also an option.
- Add natural elements to complement an existing or new fireplace such as stone or brick.
- Think about placing a large piece of art above a fireplace. Selecting large pieces can help add interest and anchor the space.
DON’T:
- Place a television above a fireplace when possible. Electronics often detract from the décor.
- Block the path to the fireplace. Be sure to allow a line of sight.
- Be afraid to paint an existing mantel. Cool colors such as gray are often appealing options.
- Be shy about painting existing brickwork. For example, painting dark brick white can help open and brighten a darker room.
- Forget the decorative accessories often associated with a fireplace. From a selection of fireplace tools to baskets that hold wood, look for opportunities to introduce creative design elements.