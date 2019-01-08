The 10,000-square-foot estate was constructed in 1982 and outfitted with the businessman's lavish design tastes.

In Palm Springs, a custom tennis retreat built for late British tycoon James Hanson is now in play at $4.8 million.

The 10,000-square-foot estate was constructed in 1982 and outfitted with the businessman’s lavish design tastes. Save for a newly added swimming pool, fire pit and outdoor catering kitchen, the home still wears the same colorful style, according to the listing agent.

Stone walls surround the property, which spans 1.47 acres in Old Las Palmas. A main house, a guesthouse and a lighted tennis court make up the estate.

“Everybody in Palm Springs is in search of at least an acre, and this has the fit,” said John Nelson of Nelson-Moe Properties.

Vibrant colors fill the interior, including gold walls in the foyer and pink floors in the living room. Shades of green accent the formal dining room, billiards room and sun room — with the latter two rooms each boasting a wet bar.

Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are spread across the property, but only the master suite is accessible from the floor plan, Nelson said. All others are reached from the outside.

Palms top a pool and spa out back, and the patio surrounding it features blue, pink and yellow tiles amid the usual tan. A four-car garage, complete with a workroom, finishes off the property.

Hanson, along with his business partner Gordon White, bought up companies throughout the 1970s and ’80s and built a conglomerate worth $28 billion. He died in 2004 at 82.

His son Robert sold the home in 2007 for $3.1 million, records show.