Q: Due to bad knees and getting older, I find it difficult to stand up after using my lower toilet at home. I’m sure this is an issue many other people can relate to. Do they make chair-height toilets that can be installed for home use?

A: The type of toilet you’re asking about is often called a comfort-height toilet. These models are a little taller than a standard residential toilet, but that little bit of extra height can make a big difference.

Comfort height toilets are just about chair height, so it may work for you if you feel it’s easier getting up off a chair than your toilet. The toilets have become very popular and are now available in many colors and styles — even water-saving models — to easily fit standard home plumbing connections.

Bottom line: A comfort-height toilet is a toilet that really deserves a standing ovation.

