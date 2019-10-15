When you think about cleaning and the change of seasons, spring tends to get the most attention. But a fall cleaning offers as many benefits as its warm-weather counterpart.

After all, during the long days of winter to come, you’re likely to spend more time inside your home than during summer. Tackling cleaning projects now will leave more time for holiday preparations, and make those long winter days much more cozy and pleasant.

Outdoor cleaning

Complete your outdoor cleaning projects first, before it gets too cold. Wash patio furniture before storing it indoors or covering with plastic. Wipe down window ledges, and check the weather stripping and caulking when you do so. Clean debris out of your gutters to prevent ice dams and roof damage in winter. Drain and store your garden hoses.

If your exterior needs it, right now is an excellent time for power washing. Make sure your garage and sheds are in good order. When you need to bring things out of storage in spring, you don’t want a chaotic mess in there.

Drain your lawn mower of gasoline. Clean grass and debris off the body, and remove grass clumps from the undercarriage with a wire brush. Clean or replace the air filter, depending on what kind you have. Change the oil before you store the mower; old oil can break down and damage your cylinder.

If you have a gas grill, fire it up to maximum heat, then use a wire brush to scrape off stuck-on food. The heat will burn off some of it, and what’s left should be brittle and easy to remove. Let it cool down completely, then take apart the grill mechanism to clean it thoroughly. (You may need grease-cutting detergent for the drip pan and tray.) Use hot, soapy water to clan the exterior. Don’t overlook the underside of the hood.

Disconnect and remove the propane tank, and store it in a well-ventilated area, away from the grill. If you can store the grill inside, do so. If you have to leave it outside, make sure it has a solid cover.

Indoor cleaning

You already know all the basics of indoor cleaning, but focus on these elements in particular to ease your season:

Wash your windows, both indoors and out. They’ve probably accumulated a coating of dust and grime over the summer, and the increased light will make long winter days a little brighter. Dry clean or wash curtains according to directions so they’re as bright and clean as the windows they frame.

Wash all the hard-to-reach lighting units. This season is literally their time to shine, so clean those chandeliers and light globes to show them off during the holidays.

This is an excellent time to reorganize your kitchen, to make sure you have adequate supplies for holiday baking.

Empty and thoroughly clean your freezer and refrigerator. Pull the appliances away from the wall and clean behind them. You can improve your refrigerator’s efficiency by cleaning and vacuuming the coils.

Paul F. P. Pogue is a reporter for Angie’s List, a provider of consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services.