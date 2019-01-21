This type of filter can be set up inside the cabinet directly under the kitchen sink.

Q: We just purchased a new refrigerator with a filtered automatic ice maker. Now I would like the water from my kitchen sink to be filtered. I don’t want to change or alter the kitchen faucet. Is it possible to add a filter to our existing faucet?

A: If you want to filter the water from your existing kitchen faucet, there is a setup called an inline faucet filter. Usually, this type of filter can be set up inside the cabinet directly under the kitchen sink.

These small, wall-mounted cartridge filters that can easily be changed on a regular basis. Also, most filters of this type are connected only to the cold water feed line of the kitchen faucet.

Different filter options are available, including double-cartridge systems, to make filling up your travel water bottle a pure joy.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.