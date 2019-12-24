Actress Niecy Nash of TNT’s “Claws” has nailed down a buyer in the Bell Canyon area of Los Angeles, selling her home of six years for $1.265 million. That’s $16,000 more than she was asking and $130,000 more than she paid for the property in 2013, records show.

A host of outdoor amenities complement the contemporary home. Filling out the densely landscaped grounds are a gazebo, terrace, swimming pool, three-car garage and detached studio space.

Beamed ceilings and skylights top the tan-toned living spaces, which revolve around a wall of windows along the home’s backside. From the foyer, the multilevel floor plan ascends to a lofted lounge with a kitchenette and descends to a living room with a fireplace.

The tan tones and beamed ceilings continue into the master suite, which expands to a spacious tile bathroom and a custom dressing room converted from a guest bedroom. It opens to a dining patio overlooking the grassy grounds. In total, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,200 square feet.

Nash, 49, has received Emmy Awards as host of the Style network show “Clean House” and for her role on the HBO show “Getting On.” Her other credits include the shows “The Soul Man,” “Scream Queens” and “Reno 911!”

Earlier this year, she starred in the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.”