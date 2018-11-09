The former couple — who both grew up in the Seattle area — extensively updated the Hollywood Hills West property during their ownership.

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have listed what was their marital home for sale at $4.995 million.

The former couple — who both grew up in the Seattle area — extensively updated the Hollywood Hills West property during their ownership, paying attention to details both inside and outside the Mediterranean-style spread.

Built in 1979, the two-story house sits at the end of a gated and palm-tree-lined driveway.

The 4,700-square-foot home features a turret entry, soaring wood-beamed ceilings and arched doorways and windows.

Rich oak paneling lines the den, which has a speakeasy-style wet bar.

There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Custom walk-in closets, a sitting area and a spa-like bath with a steam room are part of the master suite.

An extensive covered patio with a built-in barbecue adds extra square footage for outdoor entertaining.

A saltwater swimming pool and spa sit across from the patio, and a nearby pavilion serves as a gym.

The property, which measures about two-thirds of an acre, also has a lighted and fenced tennis court.

Pratt, 39, has been a leading-man staple in the film industry for the last four years. He is known for his roles in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” films. This year, he starred in the summer blockbuster “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Faris, 41, has dozens of film credits including “Lost in Translation,” “Brokeback Mountain” and the “Scary Movie” films. She has starred in the CBS sitcom “Mom” since 2013.

The former couple bought the property through a trust in 2013 for $3.3 million, property records show.

Their divorce was recently finalized.