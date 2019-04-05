Television showrunner Rob Long, whose credits include the beloved sitcom “Cheers,” has put his Venice home of more than two decades on the market for $3.75 million.

Tucked behind a waist-high fence, the 1909 Transitional Craftsman is a classic — painted forest green with overhanging eaves and a dormer with wood-cased windows. Features include hardwood floors, a den with cherry wood bookshelves and a gas fireplace in the living room.

The light-filled residence contains a little over 2,900 square feet of white-walled living space. The kitchen, which opens to a dining courtyard with a pizza oven, has a custom La Cornue range and a built-in bluestone island/bar top. An antique chandelier tops the dining room. There’s also a wet bar with refrigerated wine storage.

Counting the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and a reading nook, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Long was both a writer and co-executive producer for “Cheers,” which ran for 11 seasons and won six Golden Globes. More recently, he served as executive producer for the sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” starring Kevin James.

He bought the house in 1998 for $490,000, real estate records show.