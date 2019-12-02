Q: We plan a simple kitchen update by changing things like the faucet and cabinet hardware. Along that line, is there anything else you can suggest to give our kitchen a fresh look without getting into a complicated install?

A: When you mentioned changing out your kitchen faucet, that gave me a good idea.

A hot trend right now is installing a modern-looking kitchen chandelier with hints of antique styling. This type of lighting fixture design usually lends itself to most kitchen layouts.

Now for the kicker: Kitchen chandeliers have become so popular that some faucet manufacturers have started to market the chandeliers with metal finishes that perfectly match the kitchen faucet. So if your present electrical setup can adapt to this type of light fixture, a new kitchen chandelier can really brighten up your mornings.

