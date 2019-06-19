A Toluca Lake, California, home with ties to Roy E. Disney, the late nephew of Walt Disney and former chairman of Disney animation, and generations of other Hollywood talents has come on the market at $4.995 million.

Owned by Disney’s widow, Leslie DeMeuse Disney, the lakeside house is accessed through a gated courtyard entry filled with olive trees. Inside, the home features a beamed-ceiling living room, a center-island kitchen, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an elevator. Picture windows in the sunroom take in views of the lake.

Upstairs, the multiroom master suite has a sitting room, a custom walk-in closet and a skylight-topped bathroom. There’s also an office.

Outside, box hedges frame a tiered backyard made up of patios, decking, a built-in barbecue and a dipping pool. A private boat dock and an electric Duffy boat complete the setting.

Disney bought the property in 2006 for $3.5 million. Actor Boris Karloff and Oscar-winning composer Erich Korngold are among other former residents.

Disney, who died in 2009 at 79, began his career working on nature films, including the Academy Award-winning true-life adventure features “The Living Desert” and “The Vanishing.” As chairman of Disney animation, he ushered in a new wave of animated classics and box-office successes that included “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”

He was the executive producer of “Fantasia/2000,” the sequel to the 1940 classic.