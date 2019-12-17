If you’re welcoming a new baby to the family, you may be wondering what you can do to keep the little one safe at home. Whether this is your first baby or your fifth grandchild, there are lots of things you can do to keep your family’s pride and joy happy and healthy as they grow.

Test for toxins

When was the last time you tested the air quality in your home? You may have locked up harmful cleaning chemicals, but you should also test for levels of mold, radon, lead and other contaminants that may be present in your house. Research indoor air quality inspectors near you, and keep in mind that many heating, venting and air conditioning (HVAC) pros have the proper certification to get the job done.

Install safety devices

From anti-scald devices to corner bumpers, there’s a seemingly endless myriad of safety devices you can install in your home. Where should you begin? Make sure to keep fresh batteries in your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Also, purchase safety locks for cabinets with harmful items inside, and use safety gates to keep children from going where they shouldn’t. Window guards, outlet covers and cordless window coverings can also help ensure your child’s safety, the CPSC says.

Opt for a central vacuum

Before you know it, your new bundle of joy will be crawling all over the floor. A central vacuum is an all-encompassing way to get rid of dirt, pet food or anything else that could end up in his or her mouth. It’s also a way to control allergens like dust mites, mold, pollen and animal dander. The American Cleaning Institute recommends regularly dusting and vacuuming to cut down on the presence of these allergens. Plus, even though a central vacuum is louder than a normal vacuum, it’s usually located downstairs — far enough way to let baby keep sleeping soundly.

Start a cleaning routine

Anyone who’s been around a toddler for more than five minutes knows a sparkling kitchen or spotless foyer is basically impossible to maintain, but it can be difficult to keep things in order with a newborn, too. Structured cleaning at home removes germs and promotes wellness in your home. If you need help with this, hiring a professional is an option.

Create a playroom

The playroom doesn’t have to be just for your little one — it can be a ton of fun for you, too. As the baby grows, start to establish or update their play place. Flex your interior design skills with wallpaper that transforms the room into a jungle, or make things comfortable with a big squishy chair for reading time. The only limit to a playroom is your imagination. If you’re an experience DIYer, it’s a fun project.

Diana Crandall is a reporter for Angie’s List, a provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services.