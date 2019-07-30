When it comes to creating a full and complete look for your home, wall decor often plays a prominent role. But it doesn’t have to be limited to traditional artwork.

When it comes to adding interest to your walls, there are a number of ways to incorporate color and patterns that offer alternatives to traditional artwork. Here are five to consider.

1. Black-and-white photos. From purchased prints to photographs that you’ve taken yourself, black-and-white prints are an interesting and modern choice.

2. Three-dimensional wall decor. There are many ways to make a statement, including with mixed media and pieces that are sculptural in nature.

3. Mirrors. Whether identical mirrors hung in a series or one that is large, ornate and bold, mirrors are an inexpensive and attractive alternative to traditional artwork.

4. Shelves. They add automatic interest to a room when adorned with interesting items.

5. Wallpaper/wall mural. Wallpaper has made a steady and consistent comeback over the last decade. Wallpaper is an excellent option when looking to introduce modern, graphic patterns into a space.

