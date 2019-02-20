Jay Hart, who is up for an Academy Award for his work on the Marvel film, has designs on a sale for his contemporary-stye house.

Hollywood set decorator Jay Hart, who is up for an Academy Award for his work on the Marvel film “Black Panther,” has designs on a sale in Palm Springs. He’s put his home of seven years on the market for $2.195 million.

The contemporary-stye house, built in 1980, was reimagined by Hart and pairs a smooth stucco exterior with open living spaces awash in white walls and charcoal-hued flooring.

Beyond a courtyard entry, which holds a swimming pool, the single-story opens to a great room with vaulted ceilings and a marble fireplace. An updated kitchen sits nearby and features custom cabinetry and an island with a waterfall edge.

A formal dining room, an office-den, a family room with a bar, three bedrooms and five updated bathrooms also lie within more than 4,100 square feet of interior. In the master bath, marble slabs bookend an eye-catching walk-in shower.

The home, which sits on more than an acre, also has a guesthouse with a separate entry. Desert landscaping fills out the walled and gated property.

Hart previously garnered Oscar nods for the films “L.A. Confidential” (1997) and “Pleasantville” (1998). In addition to “Black Panther,” he has also worked on such superhero blockbusters as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Spider-Man 2.”