By installing an acrylic shower base with an integrated seat, a "handy homeowner" can still incorporate tile in the stall.

Q: I’m quite the handy homeowner and plan to install a large walk-in shower. My family would like a tile shower stall complete with a built-in tile seat. However, building a tile shower base and seat will really push my contracting skills, and I want to do this job myself. Any ideas to ease my workload and still please my family?

A: Tile shower stalls can be tricky, especially if you plan to install a tile base with a seat. Basically, you’ll need to lay out a shower base with a water-containment pan, a thick layer of mortar with a drain setup, floor tiles and a custom-made seat.

Since you want to do the job yourself, I understand your concern and have another option for you to explore.

I suggest you install a pre-molded acrylic shower base with a built-in seat and install tile only on the shower walls. These one-piece units include a special tile flange that allows you to connect the tile to the top of the molded shower receptor.

