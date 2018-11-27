The palatial house, which is expected to be completed around March, offers a markedly different vibe from the ultramodern styles of other mega-listings around L.A.

Share story

By
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

On a Bel-Air, California, hillside, an unfinished Spanish villa is now angling for a buyer at $100 million.

That’s a price hike for the 40,000-square-foot spec house, which listing agent Fredrik Eklund said will be completed around March. A year ago, developers Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group and Dean Hallo of Hallo Construction offered the project at $75 million.

In renderings, the palatial house offers a markedly different vibe from the ultramodern styles of other mega-listings around the city, such as Nile Niami’s Opus or Bruce Makowsky’s Billionaire. Here, arched doorways, indoor-outdoor loggias and a black terra-cotta roof provide a more Mediterranean feel.

“We wanted it to feel like a home, not a business park,” Cuevas said, adding that it blends with the Tuscan and Spanish styles in the neighborhood.

The mansion holds eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms across four stories. With a design palette of wood and Italian stone, the interior features a basketball court/ballroom space, a subterranean garage/gallery, a recording studio, six bars, a massive wine cellar and a tasting room.

There are two Olympic-size pools: a lap pool inside and an infinity-edge pool with a waterfall outside. The grounds span about 1.35 acres.

(Moso Studio via TNS)
(Moso Studio via TNS)

At 40,000 square feet, the mansion is one of the largest on the market. Makowsky’s Billionaire, listed for $188 million, spans 38,000 square feet. L.A. County’s biggest home — the Manor in Holmby Hills — clocks in at a whopping 56,500 square feet, or 1,500 square feet larger than the White House. It’s up for grabs at $200 million.

Neal J. Leitereg