On a Bel-Air, California, hillside, an unfinished Spanish villa is now angling for a buyer at $100 million.

That’s a price hike for the 40,000-square-foot spec house, which listing agent Fredrik Eklund said will be completed around March. A year ago, developers Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group and Dean Hallo of Hallo Construction offered the project at $75 million.

In renderings, the palatial house offers a markedly different vibe from the ultramodern styles of other mega-listings around the city, such as Nile Niami’s Opus or Bruce Makowsky’s Billionaire. Here, arched doorways, indoor-outdoor loggias and a black terra-cotta roof provide a more Mediterranean feel.

“We wanted it to feel like a home, not a business park,” Cuevas said, adding that it blends with the Tuscan and Spanish styles in the neighborhood.

The mansion holds eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms across four stories. With a design palette of wood and Italian stone, the interior features a basketball court/ballroom space, a subterranean garage/gallery, a recording studio, six bars, a massive wine cellar and a tasting room.

There are two Olympic-size pools: a lap pool inside and an infinity-edge pool with a waterfall outside. The grounds span about 1.35 acres.

At 40,000 square feet, the mansion is one of the largest on the market. Makowsky’s Billionaire, listed for $188 million, spans 38,000 square feet. L.A. County’s biggest home — the Manor in Holmby Hills — clocks in at a whopping 56,500 square feet, or 1,500 square feet larger than the White House. It’s up for grabs at $200 million.