Q: I consider myself handy and often surprise my wife with unexpected home projects. My next plan is to install a bidet seat in our master bathroom. Can you suggest some cool features I should look for in a bidet seat?

A: Bidet-type toilet seats — often called “cleansing toilet seats” — are becoming very popular, especially since many electronic options are now available. Some seats even include a remote control to manage all of these options.

On top of the warm-water washing cycles, some cleansing seats also offer heated seating, LED lighting, warm-air drying, built-in deodorizing, slow-closing lids and quick-release hinges for easy cleaning.

Keep in mind that codes need to be followed, so check with your local plumbing inspector before starting the job. Also, most cleansing seats install on “elongated” toilets, and an approved GFCI electrical outlet close to the toilet is needed to power up these power-washing seats.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”