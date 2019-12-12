The longtime Bel-Air, California, home of late romance novelist Judith Krantz has come up for sale as a pocket listing for $10.5 million.

The Italianate-vibe house, dating to the 1930s, sits on a gated lot of more than half an acre that abuts the Bel-Air Country Club. Views from the site, which is surrounded by hedges and mature trees, take in the greens and fairways as well as the surrounding canyons.

The 6,657-square-foot residence features grand common areas including a living room with a fireplace and a garden-view breakfast room. A two-story library with walls of built-ins sits off the rotunda entry. There’s also an elevator.

Set beneath vaulted ceilings, the master suite has dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, a fireplace and a terrace. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms in all.

Outside, box hedges frame stone pathways and formal gardens. The grounds also have a swimming pool, a detached guesthouse, lawn and landscaping. At the far end of the property, a private gate provides direct access to the Bel-Air Country Club’s driving range.

Krantz, who died in June at 91, had owned the property since 1986.

The author was born in New York City and worked in Paris and New York as a fashion publicist before beginning her career as a magazine journalist for Good Housekeeping. Her first two novels were the New York Times bestsellers “Scruples” and “Princess Daisy,” the latter of which set the record at the time for the highest price ever paid for a novel. Many of her books have been adapted as TV miniseries, including “Secrets” and “Torch Song.”