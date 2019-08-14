In the lower Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, a modern mansion with a history that runs deep in the celebrity talent pool has come on the market for $14.95 million.

Former tenants of the concrete-clad compound include model Heidi Klum, actor Danny Trejo, DJ Chantel Jeffries and Olympian Demetrius Pinder.

As a screening location, the home has been featured on the shows “Germany’s Next Top Model,” “Love & Listings” and “Behind the Gates.”

Spanning half an acre, the hillside property centers on a striking abode of 10,000 square feet.

An expansive atrium sets a sumptuous tone with murals, stained wood ceilings and a sweeping staircase. There’s also an indoor-outdoor living room, formal dining room and chef’s kitchen with an LED-lighted countertop made of Canadian glass.

In addition to seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the house features a movie theater, a billiards room, a wine cellar and a steam room.

A swimming pool fed by a computerized waterfall, a gated motor court, a putting green and a guesthouse round out the canyon-view property.