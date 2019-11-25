Q: In the past you’ve written about using a suite of bathroom fixtures that all match each other to create a common design theme. How far can you go? Can you take that concept even further to get into things like accessories?

A: Some plumbing-fixture manufacturers offer suite-collection fixtures like toilets, sinks, faucets and bathtubs that are designed to match, and other offerings are available as well. The concept has expanded to include bathroom accessories like lighting, shelving, door pulls, towel holders and bathrobe hooks as well.

Speaking of robes, I’ve even seen bathroom suite offerings that include bathrobes with matching floor rugs, bath mats and towels.

Bottom line: Bathroom suite packages can be a sweet choice to end your decorating detail dilemmas.

