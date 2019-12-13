Philip Lawrence, the Grammy-winning producer-songwriter of hits by Bruno Mars others, has bought a home in Encino, California, from former baseball star Jimmy Rollins for $10.55 million in a deal completed off market.

The gated neoclassical-vibe house, built in 2017, has 14,900 square feet of polished living space, a gym, a home theater and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Two curving staircases bookend the entry, which sits under a gigantic dome skylight.

The two-story floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, an office, a wine cellar, eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Bi-folding doors in the open-plan kitchen and family room open to a patio for indoor-outdoor living. There’s also a sauna.

Outside, grounds of more than half an acre contain a sports court, a cabana/kitchen, lawn and landscaping. A detached guesthouse with a second kitchen sits across from the pool.

Lawrence, 40, has won eight Grammys, including one for album of the year in 2016 for his work on Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.” Adele, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa are among other artists Lawrence has worked with as a producer or songwriter.

The 40-year-old Rollins won four Gold Glove Awards at shortstop and was the 2007 National League most valuable player. The three-time all-star spent the majority of his 17-season career with Philadelphia and won a World Series title with the team in 2007.