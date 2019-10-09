By
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Baseball star Manny Machado has swung for the fences in the Sunshine State, shelling out $11.3 million for a waterfront mansion in Coral Gables, Florida.

It’s a massive sum, but only about half of the estate’s original asking price of $22 million, records show.

The four-time All-Star is putting his new contract to good use. Before this season, Machado inked a 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $300 million. At the time, it was the largest free-agent contract in the history of North American sports.

The property overlooks Biscayne Bay with 121 feet of water frontage. (Douglas Elliman/TNS)
The property overlooks Biscayne Bay with 121 feet of water frontage. (Douglas Elliman/TNS)

Claiming an acre in the gated community of Tahiti Beach, the property overlooks Biscayne Bay with 121 feet of water frontage. The 8,300-square-foot home sits at the end of a spacious front lawn framed by palm trees.

Typical for luxury listings in the Miami area, the home is a sleek mix of tile floors, crisp white walls and glass — lots and lots of glass. Angled skylights brighten the chef’s kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling windows bring water views into nearly every room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring water views into nearly every room. (Douglas Elliman/TNS)
Floor-to-ceiling windows bring water views into nearly every room. (Douglas Elliman/TNS)

Past an expansive two-story foyer, there’s a living room, formal dining room and a pair of rounded nooks — one with a breakfast area and one with a wet bar.

Advertising

Elsewhere are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with a rounded lounge, office and bathroom with a spa tub. A glass elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.

The master suite includes a rounded lounge, office and bathroom with a spa tub. (Douglas Elliman/TNS)
The master suite includes a rounded lounge, office and bathroom with a spa tub. (Douglas Elliman/TNS)

Out back, a deck descends via dual staircases to a custom swimming pool and triangular spa. Waterfront lounges and a covered poolside patio complete the scene.

A native of Miami, Machado spent seven seasons with the Orioles before helping lead the Dodgers to the World Series in 2018. To date, the 27-year-old has cranked 205 home runs and 595 RBIs.

Jack Flemming

Most Read Stories