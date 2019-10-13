Since 1995, Baltimore-based Bratt Decor has provided a pop of whimsy to nurseries with its timeless, chic furniture in unusual metal finishes.

Mary and Stephen Bauer began designing, manufacturing and selling the type of furniture they wanted but couldn’t find when they were designing the nursery for their first child and couldn’t find much beyond traditional wood. Today their two children are grown, and so is Bratt Decor, which offers its furniture — with a focus on baby and toddler beds — online.

We talked with Mary Bauer about how to bring unique design trends into the baby’s room, and how the process has changed for today’s expectant parents.

Q: Tell me about the design board on your website, which allows potential clients to design their own nursery.

A: We dismantled the idea that design is something that is unattainable for most people and only experts can do it and we brought it to the level of the everyday Mom. You can go in and pick any product we offer. You can take pictures of things you see at (traditional stores or online). You can change colors, you can add curtains, you can do whatever you want, however skilled you are, and get a sense of what the nursery will be at the end.

Q: What are some of the latest nursery design trends, the ones that have taken you by surprise?

A: Today, nurseries are far more personal and eclectic. No longer are today’s parents buying full suites of furniture. They get the crib from one place, artwork another, rugs from another. Also, they are far simpler, with less decor. They are repurposing things. Generally, they’ll buy a crib, because that’s the safe space and they need to make sure it meets all the latest standards. But they’ll repurpose night stands or dressers. They want a piece of art from Etsy, a rug from Target and their mother’s teddy bear to create these much simpler, more eclectic nurseries.

Q: What’s an easy way for anyone to add a little chic style to their nursery?

A: Keep it simple and neutral with a bold statement piece, could be color, artwork, or a fantastic decor item.

Q: Your furniture and designs are quite retro, reminiscent of the ’20s through ’40s. What do you think is driving the interest in that influence from the past?

A: I think the world is moving at the speed of light and most people are finding it difficult to keep up. There is always a new app, new systems, new phone, etc., etc. We design timeless looks with the highest quality standards. In a world where time is flying, a sense of timelessness comforts.