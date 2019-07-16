Screenwriter and producer Christopher Markus, whose credits include the Marvel blockbusters “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” has put his Silver Lake home on the market for $1.995 million.

Found in the Moreno Highlands area of this Los Angeles suburb, the modern-style home was designed by architect Steven Hill as his personal residence and built in 1988. A studio/guest house where numerous Marvel screenplays were penned sits across from the main residence.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house features more than 2,800 square feet of living space across multiple levels, high ceilings and hardwood floors.

An updated kitchen and dining room overlook the living room, which features a wood-burning fireplace and picture windows that bring in the views. Two other wood-burning fireplaces lie in the master suite and studio.

Outside, concrete steps and a bridge are used to navigate a collection of patios, deck spaces and terraces. Views from the hillside property take in the surrounding city lights, mountains and the landmark Hollywood Sign.

Markus bought the property more than a decade ago for about $1 million, records show.

Markus, 49, has collaborated with fellow screenwriter Stephen McFeely on numerous projects including the “Captain America” films and “Thor: The Dark World” as well as the last two “Avengers” movies.