A historic mansion in Pasadena, California, with a star-studded past has sold to one of the film industry’s biggest directors: Anthony Russo.

Russo, who co-directed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” with his brother Joe, paid $15.579 million for Arden Villa, a Palladian-inspired Italianate mansion of more than 10,000 square feet.

It’s a hefty price tag but something of a discount considering the property’s history. The estate last sold for $20 million in 2013 and in 2017 was put up for sale at a whopping $28 million.

Built in 1913, the home is set behind iron gates at the end of a 100-yard, tree-lined driveway. Behind a yellow exterior topped with clay tile, the floor plan holds nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an abundance of grand formal spaces. Ceiling medallions, columns, paneled walls, splashes of marble and parquet and herringbone floors are among details found throughout the four-story floor plan.

Living spaces include a grand formal entry, two living rooms, a formal dining room, a wine cellar and a tile-splashed kitchen. There are multiple game rooms and offices.

A loggia lines the home’s backside, descending to a swimming pool and grassy lawn. Manicured gardens, lily ponds and a tennis court fill out the rest of the 2.4-acre grounds.

The estate is known casually as the “Dynasty ” mansion for its use as the setting of a famous fight scene between Krystle and Alexis in the 1980s soap opera “Dynasty.” The property also has credits that include such films as “Terms of Endearment” and “Billy Madison.” Former owners of the estate include David Zander, a film and commercial producer, and Leslie Tolan, producer of “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Russo, 48, is best known for codirecting four films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”; the latter recently became the highest-grossing film of all time.

On the comedy side, his credits include “Community” and “Arrested Development.”