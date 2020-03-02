Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, producer-actor Adam Shulman, are asking $3.495 million for their New York penthouse near Central Park. That’s $945,000 more than the pair paid for it in 2016, records show.

Set atop a 116-year-old Georgian-style mansion, the Upper West Side home was recently redesigned. The stylistic overhaul replicated original details such as period moldings and added new flairs as well, including French casement windows and white oak herringbone floors.

Built in 1904, the brick-clad co-op has five units and enters through an elegant lobby with a sweeping staircase.

A private elevator ascends to the suite, which holds a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms. Highlights include a compact kitchen under 18-foot ceilings and a sunny living room with a fireplace. In the dining area, a ladder accesses hard-to-reach cabinetry.

A skylight brightens the master suite, which expands to a chic bathroom with a freestanding tub. Both bathrooms boast heated floors. Outside, a landscaped terrace adds a lounge and covered dining area.

A native of New York, Hathaway has been acting since the turn of the century with breakthrough roles in “Get Real” and “The Princess Diaries” before more high-profile projects such as “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar.” She’s twice been nominated for an Academy Award and won for her supporting role in 2012’s “Les Misérables.”