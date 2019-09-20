A high-profile name has emerged as the buyer of the Razor House, an architectural masterpiece on the coast of La Jolla: Alicia Keys.

The singer-songwriter shelled out $20.8 million for the striking estate, according to sources unauthorized to comment on the sale. That’s the priciest deal in the coastal community this year.

A cutting-edge blend of concrete and glass, the jagged, sweeping structure listed last summer for $30 million before a price cut took it down to $24.995 million. It was built by architect Wallace E. Cunningham, who designed the three-story structure to match the dramatic landscape that surrounds it.

Employing a cantilevered base, the modernist home hugs the side of a cliff and takes in sweeping ocean views.

Highlights are aplenty. There’s a subterranean garage and a series of geometric terraces up above — including a scenic entertainer’s deck with a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen.

The entire structure wraps around a custom courtyard. Perhaps the home’s most stunning space, it features a collection of concrete monoliths around a turf lawn and fire pit.

Inside are touches of white concrete, stainless steel, stone and walnut across 11, 545 square feet. Walls of glass line the living spaces, which include a two-story great room, rounded living room, billiards room, library, tiered movie theater and two kitchens.

The upper levels, accessed by a sweeping, floating staircase, boast a lofted lounge and two master suites. There are four bedrooms in total, and the 1,300-square-foot detached guesthouse adds two more.

Keys, 38, has won 15 Grammys over the course of a career that has seen her release six studio albums and sell more than 65 million records. Her hits include “Fallin,'” “No One” and “If I Ain’t Got You.”