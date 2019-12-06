NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has put a Ventura County, California, home he owns in a trust on the market for $2.5 million.

He bought the place a year ago for $1.815 million, records show.

Nestled into a sloping hillside in the Bell Canyon area, the property spans more than an acre with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, lawn and landscaping.

The Tudor-inspired house, built in 1990, has more than 5,200 square feet of updated living space, a formal entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a wet bar and a media room.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to include two walk-in closets, a sitting area, a fireplace and a private balcony. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in all.

O’Neal, 47, played for six teams during his storied NBA career, earning NBA MVP honors once and winning a combined four with the Lakers and Heat. In 2011, the basketball great made a move and joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst.