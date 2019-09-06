Autumn is right around the corner, and with it comes the ideal opportunity to put a fall cleanup plan in place, especially for the outdoors. The process and where to start can feel overwhelming, so here are some areas that can help keep you on the right track.

Pull weeds and mulch. Now is the time to protect your landscape from approaching cool temperatures.

Trim bushes and trees. Many year-round bushes and shrubs may need to be trimmed and pruned to return lush and bushy in the spring.

Power wash your deck and house. This is a routine many homeowners wish to take on in both spring and fall to make sure the home’s exterior always shows its best.

Remove your vegetable garden. After your harvest, be sure to pull any unneeded plantings and turn over your soil to help ensure a healthy garden next season.

Check your windows and doors. Now is an ideal time to make sure all your windows and doors are in full working order.

Inspect your home’s equipment. Make sure systems such as the HVAC, boiler and key electrical systems are in good shape.

Tend to outdoor plumbing elements. Begin thinking about a plan to shut off and store outdoor kitchen faucets and garden hoses.

Check your roof. Loose shingles and any potential openings will create issues in the future.

Remove outdoor furniture. The end of fall is an ideal time to cover/remove your outdoor furniture in preparation for cooler temperatures.

Repave walkways and driveways. Fall is a prime time for certain large projects.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.