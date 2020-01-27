Q: Since we’re remodeling our master bathroom, I thought I’d put my creative side to the test. I want it to be a relaxation room as well as a bathroom, highlighted with a soaking tub. Can you guide me with some soaking tub info?

A: Soaking tubs are usually smaller and deeper tubs that seat two people comfortably. Perfectly square or round shapes are the most popular choices.

There are some bells and whistles you can add to your soaking tub. In place of vigorous whirlpool jets, champagne-bubble massage systems can be a better soaking choice. Keeping the water warm is important as well. Look for tubs with built-in heaters. For visual relaxation, you can add soothing lights that slowly change water color.

Finally, some soaking tubs are wired for sound to gently vibrate the water — I’m sure that option will brings music to your ears.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”