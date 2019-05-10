Adam Levine of Maroon 5 fame and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, are on the move again.

The celebrity couple — who sold two L.A.-area homes last year — have put their Beverly Hills home on the market for $47.5 million. The listing comes roughly three months after Levine and Prinsloo purchased a Pacific Palisades home from actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $32 million.

Their Beverly Hills home, built in 1933, is long on star appeal, having been previously owned by “Will & Grace” creator Max Mutchnick and, before him, tennis star Pete Sampras.

Set on more than an acre of grounds, the gated estate centers on a grand Traditional-style house of nearly 10,400 square feet. Built in 1933 and recently remodeled, the classic two-story features custom steel-framed doors and windows, hardwood floors and paneled walls.

The formal dining room, dressed in a milky white, has a wet bar. There are two kitchens, each equipped with islands and high-end appliances. There’s also a gym and a screening room.

Including a separate guest house, the home offers a total of five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Advertising

Outside, the landscaped property has a paver patio with a built-in barbecue and a fire pit. An oval-shaped swimming pool sits below the patio area. Elsewhere is a tennis court.

Levine, 40, is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Maroon 5. The Grammy-winning pop-rock group has hits that include “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love” and “Moves Like Jagger.” Since 2010, he has appeared as a coach/judge on the singing-competition series “The Voice.”

Prinsloo, 30, has been featured in ad campaigns for scores of luxury brands including Juicy Couture and Tommy Hilfiger.