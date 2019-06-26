Actress Rachel Griffiths, known for television roles on “Six Feet Under” and “Brothers & Sisters,” has listed her longtime home in Encino, California, for sale at $1.748 million.

The single-story home, built in 1961, blends minimalist and modernist elements in an open floor plan of more than 2,800 square feet. Commercial-grade appliances, custom cabinetry and a prep island are among features in the skylight-topped kitchen. White walls, polished stone floors and walls of glass further the spotless aesthetic.

A step-down living room with a wall fireplace opens to the dining room. A row of picture windows brings park-like views into the master suite, which is one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Off the common area is an office.

Outside, the gated residence sits on more than a third of an acre with front and back patios, corten steel planters, garden fountains and a fenced swimming pool. Oak, yellow palo verde and strawberry trees dot the grounds.

The Melbourne, Australia-born Griffiths, 50, will make her directorial film debut later this year with “Ride Like a Girl,” which stars actors Sam Neill and Teresa Palmer. The busy actress is also set to star in the Amazon and ABC series “The Wilds,” due out in September.

Griffiths bought the home more than a decade ago for $1.229 million, real estate records show.