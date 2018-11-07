Robert Redford and his wife, expressionist painter Sibylle Szaggars, are ready to uncork their home in California's Napa County.

Actor-director Robert Redford and his wife, expressionist painter Sibylle Szaggars, are ready to uncork their home in St. Helena, listing the scenic estate in the Napa County, California, city for sale at $7.5 million.

Set atop a knoll on 10-plus acres, the European-inspired country house is surrounded by gardens, forest and hiking trails.

Outdoor amenities include expansive patios, a swimming pool and a redwood hot tub.

The main house features eight rooms, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 5,200 square feet of living space.

A massive, stone-encased fireplace anchors the living room. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the master suite allow mountain and treetop views.

The estate also includes a detached artist’s studio, a garage/barn and a separate workshop.

A pathway leads from the property to a nearby resort.

Redford, 82, is known for his roles in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All the President’s Men” and “The Natural.”

He won an Academy Award in 1980 for “Ordinary People,” his directorial debut, and received an honorary Oscar for his lifetime work in 2002.

He bought the property in 2004, real estate records show.