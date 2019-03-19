The equestrian compound comprises three parcels which include a Spanish-style main house and a guest house, along with organic gardens, orchards and trails.

Actor Ricky Schroder of “NYPD Blue” and “Silver Spoons” fame and his wife, designer-entrepreneur Andrea Schroder, have sold their longtime ranch for $9.3 million, records show.

The equestrian compound comprises three parcels totaling close to 30 acres in Topanga, located west of Los Angeles. A Spanish-style main house and a guest house share the site with organic gardens, orchards and trails.

Zoned for horses, there’s also a barn and a riding ring.

The main house has four bedrooms, beamed ceilings, custom built-ins and French doors that open to a multitude of outdoor living spaces. An expanded bathroom — complete with custom wardrobes and a marble wall — highlights the master suite.

Painted a crisp white, the guest house features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a cozy living room and two bedrooms.

Ricky Schroder, 48, got his start in show business at an early age, appearing alongside Jon Voight in the 1979 film remake “The Champ” and in the 1980s on the sitcom “Silver Spoons.” His other notable credits include the miniseries “Lonesome Dove” and the shows “Strong Medicine” and “24.”

More recently, he wrote and directed the miniseries “The Fighting Season.”