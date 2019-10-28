Kunal Nayyar of “The Big Bang Theory” has bought a home in the historic Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for $7.5 million. The seller was music attorney Aaron Rosenberg, whose clients include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber.

The stunning brick Tudor, built in 1924, is one of a number of properties once owned by Nicolas Cage. Like many of the actor’s former holdings, it’s one he ultimately lost to foreclosure in the early 2010s.

Set behind gates on about an acre, the two-story house has been updated but retains character details such as delicate wainscoting and leaded glass windows with diamond grilles. The roughly 7,100-square-foot main house has a two-story entry, a paneled dining room, an updated kitchen and a library. French doors off the living room lead to a covered patio with a bar.

The master suite includes two closets, two fireplaces, a steam shower and a skylight-topped sunken tub. In all, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Outside, lawns and mature trees surround a fenced swimming pool with spa. A guesthouse, a gym and a separate studio lie elsewhere on the grounds.

The property hit the market in June for about $9 million but was more recently listed for about $8 million, records show.

Nayyar, 38, became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors during his 12-season run as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on “The Big Bang Theory.” The Indian American actor has also lent his voice to the show “Fantasy Hospital” as well as the animated film “Trolls” (2016).