Television and film actor Josh Lucas, who has a role in the new biographical film drama “Ford v Ferrari,” has listed his home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $2.298 million.

The two-story contemporary, built in 1924, sits behind fences and a thicket of tall bamboo. Concrete steps lead through a tiered courtyard to reach the front of the house, which has been modernized and updated with eco-friendly features.

The 2,835-square-foot floor plan boasts wide-plank wood floors and stone fireplaces. Bi-folding doors open to the backyard for indoor-outdoor living. A saltwater swimming pool, a spa and concrete patios fill the outdoor space.

A breakfast nook adjoins a galley-style chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and a wine fridge. The master suite occupies the entirety of the second floor and has a wraparound balcony. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus an office.

Lucas, 48, has scores of credits including the films “A Beautiful Mind,” “American Psycho,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Hulk.” More recently, he has appeared in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner.