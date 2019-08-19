Q: My husband and I would like to install a rain-shower head in our existing tub area. We’re into saving water and want to know if they make water-saving rain-style shower heads? If so, what features should we look for?

A: Combining good performance with water efficiency is an important goal for today’s plumbing industry.

Even though water-flow standards are set for plumbing fixtures, some may even be more efficient than local standards require. So first look for a rain-shower head that meets or beats your local water use codes.

A nice performance feature you can look for in any style of shower head is called air-induction technology. Air induction mixes air and water together in the shower head to produce a refreshing and efficient shower experience.

Finally, some rain showers even feature easy-to-clean spray nozzles to help avoid a storm of water-flow issues.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”